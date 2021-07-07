Estás leyendo: El fiscal pide imputar a Iberdrola Renovables, CaixaBank y Repsol por el caso Villarejo

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción ha pedido al juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García Castellón que impute a Iberdrola Renovables, CaixaBank y Repsol como personas jurídicas en las respectivas piezas que investigan los encargos de estas compañías a Cenyt, empresa vinculada al comisario jubilado José Villarejo.

Según han confirmado a Efe fuentes jurídicas, Anticorrupción ha remitido al juez sendos escritos interesando la imputación de las tres por su relación con Villarejo, que en el caso de Iberdrola se ocupa de si la eléctrica contrató los servicios del excomisario para espiar, entre otros, al presidente de ACS, Florentino Pérez.

Por lo que respecta a Repsol y CaixaBank, la pieza se refiere al presunto espionaje que ambas habrían encargado a Cenyt para investigar al expresidente de Sacyr, Luis del Rivero, por su relación con Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) para hacerse con el control de la petrolera.

El expresidente de Caixabank Isidro Fainé, y el presidente de Repsol, Antonio Brufau, están ya imputados en la causa.

