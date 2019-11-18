Público
Francisco González ante el juez y otras cuatro noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, martes 19 de noviembre de 2019

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este martes 19 de noviembre de 2019

18/11/2019.- El ex presidente del BBVA, Francisco González a su llegada a la Audiencia Nacional en Madrid este lunes donde se enfrenta a delitos de cohecho y de descubrimiento y revelación de secretos. EFE/Zipi

Francisco González: "En BBVA tuvimos conocimiento de la contratación de Villarejo en mayo de 2018"

El presidente de BBVA hasta diciembre de 2018 ha afirmado esta mañana, a su salida del juzgado en el que ha declarado cerca de tres horas, que este banco abrió una investigación interna cuando “tuvieron conocimiento” (a través de Público) de que el “Grupo Cenyt había prestado algunos servicios para el BBVA”.

Torra pelea por anular su juicio, aunque asume el peor escenario

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya deja visto para sentencia el juicio por el que el president de la Generalitat podría ser inhabilitado por desobediencia. La defensa y las acusaciones discrepan sobre el papel de la JEC y sus competencias, y el tribunal, al que Torra acusa de ser parcial, despacha todas las exigencias de sus letrados, que denuncian varias vulneraciones de sus derechos.

El PSOE pone en marcha la consulta del pacto con Podemos sin más explicación de Sánchez

El líder socialista, que ya no había informado de nada a su Ejecutiva antes del acuerdo, tampoco acudió este lunes a la reunión de la dirección. Rodríguez Ibarra advierte de que si no explican el acuerdo con la coalición de Pablo Iglesias, “va a resultar muy difícil que los militantes votemos”. La consulta tendrá lugar este fin de semana.

El Gobierno de coalición aplaza el debate sobre el futuro de Unidas Podemos

El preacuerdo sobre la coalición con el PSOE da aire a los dirigentes de Unidas Podemos. El debate sobre cómo se debe reconfigurar lo que fue el espacio del cambio está pendiente, pero no se dará hasta que el Gobierno eche a rodar y, posiblemente, hasta que pasen las elecciones autonómicas catalanas, gallegas y vascas.

Varias iglesias vuelven a permitir misas de exaltación franquista por el 20-N

Alrededor de diez templos católicos de distintos puntos de España acogerán celebraciones “por el alma” del dictador. Los ultras prevén acudir también a Mingorrubio y mantienen la tradicional misa en el Valle de los Caídos.

