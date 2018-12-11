El Comité de Expertos ha hecho pública la lista de los veinte aspirantes con mayor puntuación para dirigir RTVE de los 95 candidatos aceptados en el concurso público. De la veintena de aspirantes solo cuatro son mujeres, por lo que será imposible que las Cortes cumplan con el requisito de la paridad establecido para el futuro Consejo de Administración.
Cada uno de los candidatos han conseguido una nota media que supera los 65 puntos sobre 100. Alicia Gómez, editora de Igualdad de TVE y directora del programa Informe Semanal entre 2004 y 2012, ha conseguido la mejor calificación con 83,73 puntos. Otros son Eladio Jareño con 73,39 puntos, Paco Lobatón con 66,45 puntos o Carmen Sastre con un total de 72,5 puntos.
Una vez concluidos los trabajos del Comité de Expertos, los veinte candidatos seleccionados tendrán que comparecer ante la Comisión Consultiva de Nombramientos del Congreso, como paso previo a que el Pleno de la Cámara Baja designe a seis consejeros.
Los 14 aspirantes que no resulten elegidos por el Congreso, comparecerán ante la Comisión de Nombramientos del Senado y después los senadores designarán en Pleno a los cuatro integrantes restantes del Consejo de Administración de la corporación pública.
Por último, de entre los diez consejeros designados, el Congreso nombrará al futuro presidente o presidenta de RTVE.
La elección de los miembros del Consejo de Administración y de su presidente requerirá una mayoría de dos tercios de la Cámara correspondiente. De no alcanzarse, bastará la mayoría absoluta en segunda votación, que se tendrá que celebrar 15 días después de la primera.
