Una iglesia anglicana evangelista de Madrid vende a sus usuarios la comida que recibe gratis del Banco de Alimentos por un precio de 1,2 euros por bolsa, en la que, en ocasiones, se incluyen alimentos caducados.



Según se muestra desde el programa de La Sexta, una de las reporteras finge ser una beneficiaria del Banco de Alimentos con el fin de investigar y destapar la trama denunciada por un usuario a Liarla Pardo. Finalmente, se puede comprobar cómo funciona el fraude de la iglesia anglicana que cobra 1,2 euros por los productos que han sido donados por la organización benéfica.

Según pudieron resolver en la investigación, para adquirir la bolsa no hay que pasar ningún tipo de control y no se solicitan datos más allá del nombre y apellidos del solicitante. Tras la inscripción se hace entrega de la bolsa con productos que provienen de las donaciones y en cuya etiqueta se especifica claramente su procedencia y que no está permitida la venta del producto.



En el programa se puede ver a un trabajador que explica cómo opera el encargado del negocio y asegura que se llegan a vender unas 700 bolsas a la semana. Tras destapar la trama, el programa accedió a la iglesia con el fin de pedir explicaciones y anunciarles la intención de denunciar el fraude.



A su vez, se desplazaron al Banco de Alimentos para mostrar las imágenes que prueban el fraude de la iglesia. Rosa Vinagre, portavoz del Banco explica que el incumplimiento de la normativa repercutirá en el corte inmediato del suministro de alimentos a esta iglesia.