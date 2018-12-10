Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

RTVE Lobatón, Jareño, Sastre... Publicados los finalistas para presidir RTVE

El comité de expertos designado para puntuar a los candidatos a la presidencia del ente público ha publicado el nombre de los veinte postulantes con mayor puntuación, en donde hay nombres tan conocidos como Paco Lobatón, Alicia Gómez Montano, Eladio Jareño, Carmen Sastre y María Eizaguirre.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El comité de expertos ya ha publicado los veinte aspirantes con mejor puntuación de los 95 que se presentaron a presidir RTVE | EFE

El comité de expertos ya ha publicado los veinte aspirantes con mejor puntuación de los 95 que se presentaron a presidir RTVE | EFE

Paco Lobatón, Alicia Gómez Montano, Eladio Jareño, Carmen Sastre y María Eizaguirre son cinco de los veinte candidatos finalistas para formar parte del Consejo de Administración de RTVE y presidir la corporación pública.

El Comité de Expertos ha hecho pública hoy la lista de los veinte aspirantes con mayor puntuación después de más de tres meses de trabajo en los que han evaluado los currículos y los proyectos para dirigir RTVE de los 95 candidatos aceptados en el concurso público.

((Habrá ampliación))

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad