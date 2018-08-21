Público
Noticias de hoy El ataque a la comisaría de Cornellà fue un "hecho aislado" y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, martes 21 de agosto de 2018

Te proponemos cinco noticias para estar informado este martes, 21 de agosto de 2018.

Comisaria de los Mossos d'Esquadra en Cornellá de Llobregat, Barcelona. / Google Maps

Los Mossos creen que el ataque a la comisaría de Cornellà es un "hecho aislado"

Los Mossos matan a un hombre que entró armado en la comisaría de Cornellà al grito de "Alá es grande". Interior mantiene el nivel 4 de alarma antiterrorista y el Gobierno pide prudencia

Vecinos de Palomares del Río (Sevilla) increpan a miembros de 'La Manada' hasta expulsarlos de la piscina municipal

La alcaldesa de la localidad anuncia un expediente al operario municipal que les invitó y brindó instalaciones municipales.

Podemos se distancia del Gobierno ante su negativa a renegociar el déficit con Bruselas

"Estamos muy lejos del acuerdo que deseamos. El Gobierno no ha asumido prácticamente ninguna de nuestras propuestas centrales", lamenta Pablo Echenique a través de un comunicado de cara a una nueva negociación del déficit.

Casado y Rivera coinciden en su crítica a Sánchez por el Valle de los Caídos: Franco mejor no tocarlo

Los líderes de PP y Ciudadanos aseguran, respectivamente, que "España tiene que mirar al futuro" y que Sánchez debe dejar de "boxear contra el fantasma de Franco".

El movimiento de pensionistas vuelve a inundar Bilbao: “No vamos a parar”

Coincidiendo con la Semana Grande, una multitudinaria movilización ha recorrido el centro de la capital vizcaína. Las konpartsas que organizan las fiestas se han sumado a la marcha, en la que ha habido consignas a favor de unas pensiones dignas.

