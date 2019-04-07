El laberinto judicial del 'procés', un recorrido por decenas de juzgados y tribunales
El juicio en el Tribunal Supremo acapara casi todos los focos, pero también hay causas abiertas relacionadas con el 'procés' en la Audiencia Nacional, el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya y el juzgado de instrucción 13 de Barcelona, entre otras muchas ramificaciones. Aún hoy, el horizonte judicial del 'procés' sigue mutando.
Miles de hijos de migrantes denuncian las trabas para acceder al derecho al voto
En una campaña en redes sociales, los activistas Safia El Addaam y Ahmed Nasser El Alaoui piden a abstencionistas con la nacionalidad española que cedan su voto a personas migrantes o hijas de migrantes que no pueden votar.
Irene Montero llama a "levantar la voz" en las elecciones frente a las cloacas del Estado
En un acto electoral en A Coruña, reivindica el feminismo como "punta de lanza para democratizar este país"
"En el PSOE no hay miedo a las cloacas, otra cosa es alimentar el tema en la campaña"
El exalcalde de San Sebastián y cabeza de lista por Guipúzcoa publica un libro sobre la última legislatura en el que analiza bajo su prisma los acontecimiento que ha vivido en estos tres años, desde la caída de Sánchez hasta su llegada al Gobierno.
La comida rápida abraza el veganismo
adenas de comida como Burger King, TGB o McDonalds han lanzado hamburguesas vegetarianas para atraer a un público cada vez más emergente. Nutricionistas advierten que este tipo de comidas pueden ser igual de nocivas que la 'fastfood' convencional. Mientras, los activistas veganos señalan que la aparición de estas alternativas permitirán que mucha más gente deje de consumir carne.
