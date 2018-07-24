Público
Noticias de hoy La URJC no encuentra los trabajos con los que Casado aprobó cuatro asignaturas del máster y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, martes 24 de julio de 2018

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este martes, 24 de julio de 2018.

Pablo Casado, nuevo presidente del PP. EFE

La URJC no encuentra los trabajos con los que Casado aprobó cuatro asignaturas del máster

La jueza del caso Máster ha requerido al catedrático Enrique Álvarez Conde y a la profesora Alicia López de los Mozos que aporten antes del día 2 de agosto los documentos por los que fue evaluado de 20 créditos el flamante presidente del PP.

La nueva batalla por la de derecha: Rivera frente a Casado

La victoria de Pablo Casado para liderar el PP articula un nuevo escenario en la derecha española. Ciudadanos confía en que el nuevo presidente se sitúa en el ala más radical de la derecha y que deja un espacio de centro que ellos pueden ganar.

Puigdemont entra en tromba en la fragilidad parlamentaria del Gobierno de Sánchez

Los socialistas dicen que no les consta que los ocho diputados catalanes vayan a votar en contra de Rosa María Mateo como administradora única provisional de RTVE. Fuentes de la Generalitat insisten en mantener la calma, seguir con el "diálogo" y restar importancia a la estrategia del expresidente catalán.

¿Qué intereses se esconden detrás de los grandes proyectos urbanísticos de Madrid?

Proyectos como el Mahou-Calderón, la Operación Chamartín y los Desarrollos del Sureste reflejan los intereses opuestos de las administraciones públicas, los grupos financieros, los propietarios de los terrenos y los vecinos

El juez encarcela por violación a uno de 'Los ocho de Yesa'

Una joven acusa a uno de los ambientalistas condenados por su oposición al recrecimiento del pantano del Pirineo de forzarla durante un festival de protesta contra el proyecto.

