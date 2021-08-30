El precio de la luz sube sin freno y marcará este martes nuevo récord a 130,53 euros

madrid
El precio medio de la luz en el mercado mayorista batirá este martes nuevo récord histórico por segundo día consecutivo y alcanzará los 130,53 euros el megavatio hora, según el Operador del Mercado Ibérico de la Electricidad (OMIE).
Serán más de seis euros por encima de los 124,45 euros que ha costado este lunes, lo que supone un 4,89% más.
Con esta nueva subida, el precio de la luz acumula este mes varios registros nunca vistos hasta ahora. Antes del de este lunes, el anterior se produjo el jueves pasado con 122,76 euros el megavatio hora.
Los precedentes se contabilizaron el 13 de agosto, con 117,29 euros; 117,14 euros el 20 de agosto; y el pasado martes 24 de agosto, con 116,73 euros MWh.
La horquilla del precio de este martes oscilará entre los 137,46 euros a las diez de la noche y los 123,35 euros a las cinco de la tarde.
