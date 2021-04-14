RTVE celebrará el último debate de las elecciones del 4M el 29 de abril

MADRIDActualizado:
Radio Televisión Española será la encargada de organizar el último debate de las elecciones a la Comunidad de Madrid el 4 de mayo. Será el próximo jueves 29 de abril. Ejercerá el servicio público que le "encomienda el artículo 3 c) de la Ley 17/2006, de 5 de junio, de la radio y la televisión de titularidad estatal".
Según RTVE, la compañía envió una carta el 15 de marzo a los partidos políticos, para organizar dicho debate con los cabeza de lista de "todas las fuerzas políticas con representación en la Asamblea de Madrid".
El debate se realizará en los estudios de RTVE en Prado del Rey, el jueves 29 de abril. Será emitido en directo en La 1, en el Canal 24 Horas, la web de RTVE y Radio 5. RTVE, como servicio público ha anunciado que "está dispuesta a ceder gratuitamente la señal a todos los medios de comunicación que tengan interés en emitirla".
