Agujero Negro Katie Bouman, la joven investigadora que ha sido clave para lograr la histórica imagen del agujero negro

Esta hazaña comenzó en abril de 2017 y después de dos años, la investigación ha dado un buen resultado.

Katie Bouman. Facebook

Katie Bouman, investigadora informática, ha podido plasmar la primera imagen real de un agujero negro, situado en la galaxia M87, a 55 millones de años luz de la Tierra. 

Katie, de 29 años recientemente graduada en el Instituto de Tecnología de Massachusetts, junto con un equipo muy especializado, han creado un algoritmo que permite unir los datos de los ocho radiotelescopios de todo el mundo situados en Estados Unidos, Chile, España, Antártida y México. El proyecto encargado de configurar la imagen del agujero negro es Event Horizon

"Ninguno de nosotros podría haberlo hecho solo. Lo conseguimos gracias a la gran cantidad de personas de diferentes orígenes", se ha quitado  méritos Bouman en declaraciones a la BBC.

Tras tres años trabajando en este proyecto denominado CHIRP (Continuous High-resolution Image Reconstruction) lo han conseguido. Este proyecto se basaba en sincronizar los relojes atómicos de los ocho telescopios para cronometras sus observaciones. Después se empleó la interferometría que permite una longitud de onda de 1,3 milímetros

