Un ejemplar de una especie de tortuga gigante que se consideraba extinta desde hace alrededor de 100 años ha sido hallada en la isla de Fernandina, en el archipiélago de Galápagos, según ha anunciado este martes el ministro de Ambiente de Ecuador, Marcelo Mata.
Mata ha detallado que el ejemplar de una hembra adulta de la especie Chelonoidis Phantasticus ha sido hallado una expedición liderada por la autoridad de Parques de Galápagos y el grupo de Conservación de Galápagos. El ministro ha subrayado que se consideraba que el animal se había extinguido hace más de 100 años, pero no ha ofrecido más detalles.
NOTICIA MUNDIAL | En la isla Fernandina - #Galápagos, la expedición liderada por @parquegalapagos y @SaveGalapagos, localizaron un espécimen (hembra adulta) de la especie de tortuga Chelonoidis Phantasticus, que se creía extinta hace más de 100 años. pic.twitter.com/51HbqWcwMG— Marcelo Mata (@Marcelo_MataG) 19 de febrero de 2019
Según Galápagos Conservancy, el único espécimen conocido de Chelonoidis Phantasticus, también denominado "tortuga de la isla nórdica", fue visto durante la expedición de la Academia de las Ciencias de California en abril de 1906.
"Si bien se cree que se ha extinguido debido a las erupciones volcánicas en siglos pasados, ha habido observaciones que indican que aún pueden quedar muy pocas en la isla", ha señalado el grupo en su página web.
Incluyendo el Chelonoidis Phantasticus, hay 12 especies de tortugas en Galápagos, una para cada una de las islas principales del archipiélago, declarado Patrimonio de la Humanidad de la UNESCO en 1979.
