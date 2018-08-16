El queso más antiguo del mundo estaba en una tumba egipcia. Así lo pone de manifiesto un estudio publicado en la revista 'Analytical Chemistry' de la American Chemical Society.
La tumba de Ptahmes, del alcalde de la ciudad egipcia de Memphis durante el siglo XIII a. C., fue desenterrada inicialmente en 1885. Tras perderse bajo arenas movedizas, fue redescubierta en 2010 y los arqueólogos encontraron tarros rotos en este enclave unos años más tarde.
Uno de los frascos contenía una masa blanquecina solidificada, así como una tela de lona que podría haber cubierto el frasco o sido usada para preservar su contenido.
El estudio, financiado por el Ministerio de Educación, Universidad e Investigación de Italia, la Universidad de Catania y la Universidad de El Cairo, consistió en disolver la muestra y que los investigadores purificaran sus componentes proteicos y los analizaran con cromatografía líquida y espectrometría de masas.
Los péptidos detectados por estas técnicas muestran que la muestra fue un producto lácteo elaborado con leche de vaca y leche de oveja o de cabra. Las características del tejido de lona, que indican que era adecuado para contener un sólido en lugar de un líquido, y la ausencia de otros marcadores específicos, respaldan la conclusión de que el producto lácteo era un queso sólido.
Además, otros péptidos en la muestra de alimentos sugieren que estaba contaminada con 'Brucella melitensis', una bacteria que causa la brucelosis. Esta enfermedad potencialmente mortal se propaga de los animales a las personas, por lo general, de los productos lácteos no pasteurizados, como la leche cruda.
Si se confirma el análisis preliminar del equipo, la muestra representaría la evidencia biomolecular informada más temprana de la enfermedad.
