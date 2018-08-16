El partido político ecologista ha pedido a la nueva ejecutiva de Sánchez la prohibición inmediata del herbicida glifosato. Tras la reciente condena a Monsanto a indemnizar a un hombre en Estados Unidos por haberle causado un cáncer con este pesticida, desde la organización han alertado de la necesidad de tomar medidas para evitar que hechos como este se repitan.
El glifosato es el herbicida más utilizado en España y en todo el planeta. Se usa tanto para la agricultura como para limpiar márgenes, cunetas y drenajes en multitud de autovías y carreteras estatales, regionales y locales. La denuncia trata las numerosas ocasiones en las que sus efectos negativos afectan al entorno y, en consecuencia, a la salud de las personas, y piden cuando antes elaborar un plan para restringir su uso, sustituirlo por otros métodos y prohibirlo definitivamente.
“No es casualidad que el Parlamento Europeo haya vetado la entrada al gigante Monsanto, acusados de interferir en los informes científicos en los que se apoyan las regulaciones sobre el empleo del glifosato”, ha comentado el diputado y coportavoz de EQUO, Juantxo López de Uralde. “Si es tan inocuo y no hay pruebas de su peligrosidad ¿Por qué gobiernos de nuestro entorno europeo como Francia, Bélgica o Italia se han posicionado a favor de su prohibición?”, se ha preguntado Uralde.
Según datos oficiales del Ministerio, uno de cada tres ríos españoles está contaminado por glifosato.
