El cantautor argentino Alberto Cortez, autor de éxitos de la música latinoamericana como En un rincón del alma o Cuando un amigo se va, ha fallecido este jueves en un hospital de Madrid a los 79 años, según han informado fuentes de la Sociedad General de Autores (SGAE).
El artista fue ingresado de urgencia el 27 de marzo pasado en el Hospital Universitario HM Puerta del Sur, en Móstoles, a las afueras de Madrid, a causa de unas úlceras gástricas que se han ido complicando con distintas infecciones.
Desde su ingreso, el cantante, que residía en España desde 1964, ha estado acompañado en el hospital por su esposa, la belga Renata Govaerts, con quien llevaba casado 55 años.
Cortez tenía previsto participar en varios conciertos que tuvieron que suspenderse, entre ellos uno en el Teatro Nacional de Santo Domingo (R.Dominicana). "Ha sido un golpe porque acabábamos de hacer gira a finales de año. Tenía compromisos en Puerto Rico, en Republica Domininicana y en México", han señalado.
El cantante y poeta, que no tenía hijos y vivía desde hacía 40 años en la misma urbanización de Madrid, nacido en Rancul, La Pampa, el 11 de marzo de 1940 con el nombre de José Alberto García Gallo, era autor de canciones como Callejero, Mi árbol y yo, A partir de mañana, Te llegará una rosa, Castillos en el aire o El Abuelo.
El fallecido, que poseía cuatro Discos de Oro y cuatro Heraldos de Oro y la Medalla de Oro al Mérito de las Bellas Artes, residía en España desde 1964 y ya en 1965 participó en el Festival de Palma de Mallorca con la canción Me lo dijo Pérez, que más tarde interpretarían artistas como Karina, Mochi o Los Tres Sudamericanos.
