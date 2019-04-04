Los 'populares' ya están preparados para la campaña electoral. Las dos semanas en las que se pide, de manera oficial, el voto, están estratégicamente diseñadas -a cargo del jefe de campaña, Javier Maroto,- de cara a las provincias en la que los conservadores creen -según sus encuestas internas- en las que se disputa uno o varios escaños. El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, apelará al voto útil y utilizará como 'leitmotiv': "Cuanto más Vox, más Sánchez".

"La selección tiene que ver con una estrategia compartida para reivindicar el 'valor seguro' de Pablo Casado para las pensiones, la economía y para la unidad territorial. Los 'populares' tirarán del argumentario del voto útil, y explicarán que "la división del voto del centro derecha beneficia a Sánchez y a Iglesias", según apuntan fuentes 'populares'.

En Génova están convencidos de que la división del voto no solo restará escaños al PP, sino a todo el bloque del "centro derecha" en el que incluyen a Ciudadanos, y también al partido de Santiago Abascal. Inciden en que el debate estará en las pequeñas provincias pero, especialmente, en las grandes urbes, con el ejemplo de la provincia de Madrid.

Desde el PP critican, además, que Pedro Sánchez aún no haya confirmado si acudirá o no a los debates electorales -la dirección 'popular' aún no ha acabado de cerrar el calendario de campaña, mostrándose a caballo de lo que decida realizar el presidente del Gobierno-: "El PSOE está callado... no debería, esperemos que Sánchez no se esconda en el agujero de la Moncloa".