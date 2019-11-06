Debatir sobre la reacción patriarcal y el aumento de los bulos machistas es el eje de la mesa redonda que el 6 de noviembre, a las 19.00, se realizará en la Sala Mirador. Es el acto de presentación del libro, No Manipuléis el Feminismo, una defensa contra los bulos machistas. Un ensayo escrito por su autora, Ana Bernal-Triviño, profesora de la Universitat Oberta de Catalunya y colaboradora de Público. Le acompañarán en este debate la actriz Leticia Dolera, el cantante Marwan, la directora de Público Ana Pardo de Vera y moderará el encuentro la también colaboradora del diario, Marta Nebot.
Ante la próxima convocatoria de elecciones, el encuentro pretende reflexionar sobre el "ataque a los derechos humanos de las mujeres desde la política, entre la derecha y la ultraderecha, con una estrategia definida", según la autora. La mitad de los 50 bulos machistas, desmontados con datos e historia feminista, y recogidos en No Manipuléis el Feminismo, provienen de partidos políticos durante la pasada campaña electoral. En este ensayo, Bernal-Triviño recorre la agenda feminista y desmiente punto por punto los falsos mitos defendidos por la nueva reacción patriarcal.
En una reciente entrevista, la autora respondía a Marta Nebot que "El título y la idea parten de un artículo que publiqué en 2017. Entonces ya empezó a brotar de nuevo ese machismo que se siente ofendido por el resurgimiento del movimiento feminista. La aparición de Vox llevó a Casado y al PP al discurso más machista por miedo a que Vox le quitara ese espacio... En definitiva, el motivo por el que hago este libro es que ese machismo que se quedaba en el círculo privado, en el ámbito de las relaciones, se ha legitimado políticamente hasta el punto de que ha entrado en el Congreso de los Diputados con la llegada de la ultraderecha".
