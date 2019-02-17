La película Synonymes, dirigida por el israelí Nadav Lapid, se alzó con el Oso de Oro de la Berlinale, festival que dio el Gran Premio Especial del jurado a Gracias a Dios, dirigida por el francés François Ozon.

El jurado del festival, presidido por la actriz francesa Juliette Binoche y con el director chileno Sebastián Lelio entre sus miembros, dio así su máxima distinción a la historia de un exsoldado israelí que deambula por París, en busca de su identidad perdida.

El premio especial fue para Ozon, quien denuncia en su filme el silencio con que la iglesia católica trata de ocultar los casos de pederastia en su seno y basa su película en un escándalo real ocurrido en Francia.

El cine alemán se vio recompensado a través de los filmes de los nuevos talentos, Angela Schenelec, plata a la mejor dirección por I was at home, but, mientras System crasher, de Nora Fingscheidt, obtuvo Alfred Bauer, en memoria del fundador del festival.

Los Osos a la mejor interpretación, masculina y femenina, fueron para el actor Wang Jingchun y la actriz Yong Mei, la pareja protagonista de So long, my son, un filme dirigido por Wang Xiaoshuai, favorito de las quinielas, que recorre 30 años de la historia de China y los estragos de la política del único hijo.

La impactante La paranza dei bambini, basada en una novela de Roberto Saviano y centrada en un líder juvenil que se pone al frente de una banda criminal napolitana, obtuvo el premio al mejor guión.

El cine latinoamericano se fue reconocido a través de la cinta argentina Blue Boy, de Manuel Abramovich, que ganó el Oso de Plata a mejor cortometraje.

La 69 edición era la última bajo la dirección de Dieter Kosslick, quien deja el puesto tras 18 años y al que se dedicó una clamorosa ovación en la apertura de la gala, con el Berlinale Palast en pie y la ministra de Cultura, Monika Grütters, asegurando que el homenajeado ha escrito "una página de la historia del cine".

Fue un reconocimiento obligado al director saliente, un hombre cercano, tanto con las estrellas que visitan el festival como con el ciudadano corriente, en un festival abierto al público y popular.