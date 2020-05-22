Cultura prolonga hasta el 7 de junio el cierre de sus museos y archivos estatales

MADRID
La Dirección General de Bellas Artes, dependiente del Ministerio de Cultura y Deporte, ha prolongado hasta el próximo 7 de junio el cierre de sus museos y archivos estatales, así como el Centro Tabacalera, como consecuencia de la situación por la covid-19, según han señalado fuentes del Ministerio.
En concreto, además del Centro Tabacalera, esta nueva resolución afecta a un total de 16 museos estatales: el Museo Arqueológico Nacional, el Museo Nacional y Centro de Investigación de Altamira; el Museo Nacional de Arqueología Subacuática (ARQUAE), el Museo del Traje, el Museo Nacional de Artes Decorativas, el Museo Nacional de Cerámica y Artes Suntuarias "González Martí", el Museo Nacional de Escultura, el Museo del Greco, el Museo Casa de Cervantes, el Museo Nacional de Arte Romano, el Museo Sefardí, el Museo Sorolla, el Museo Nacional de Antropología, el Museo Cerralbo, el Museo Nacional del Romanticismo y el Museo de América.
Esta nueva fecha prolonga la previsión anterior, que fijaba el cierre hasta este lunes 25 de mayo, cuando todo el territorio español abandonará la fase 0 y, por tanto, todos los museos del país tienen la posibilidad de abrir sus puertas, aunque con una reducción del aforo de un 30%, tal y como establece la orden ministerial de Sanidad.
No obstante, fuentes de Cultura han señalado que "esta resolución no excluye que pueda ser prorrogada esa fecha o que se pueda dictar una nueva que determine la apertura antes del día 7". Asimismo, señalan que actualmente se está trabajando par "abrir los museos cumpliendo los requerimientos de Sanidad y con el objetivo de facilitar la mejor experiencia al visitante".
