La película de Pedro Almodóvar Dolor y gloria ha sido preseleccionada por la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias de Hollywood para competir por el Oscar a mejor película internacional, entrando en la llamada shortlist (lista corta).
Los nominados se conocerán con el resto de nominaciones en enero, después de los Globos de Oro, y los ganadores se anunciarán durante la 92 edición de los premios Oscar, que se entregarán el 9 de febrero de 2020.
Se trata de la tercera vez que una película dirigida por el cineasta manchego opta a la categoría de Mejor película de habla no inglesa, un galardón que consiguió en 1999 por Todo sobre mi madre y para el que fue candidato en 1988 con Mujeres al borde de un ataque de nervios.
Además, Almodóvar fue galardonado con el Oscar al Mejor guion original en 2002 por 'Hable con ella', película por la que también fue candidato al Oscar a Mejor dirección.
Campeones, dirigida por Javier Fesser, fue elegida para representar a España en la pasada edición de los Oscar, aunque finalmente no consiguió colarse entre las favoritas de la Academia de Hollywood.
Hasta la fecha, solo cuatro películas españolas se han alzado con el galardón en la categoría de Mejor Película de habla no inglesa: Volver a empezar, de José Luis García; Belle Époque, de Fernando Trueba; Todo sobre mi madre, de Pedro Almodóvar; y Mar adentro, de Alejandro Amenábar, que además fue la última película española que optó al Oscar en esta categoría.
