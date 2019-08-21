Dolor y gloria, Mientras dure la guerra o Buñuel en el laberinto de las tortguas. Pedro Almodóvar, Alejandro Amenábar o Salvador Simó. Una película de esta elitista terna y su respectivo autor serán los encargados de representar al cine español en los Oscar 2020, pues estos son los tres filmes preseleccionados por la Academia de Cine para representar al país la prestigiosa gala americana.
La institución presidida por Mariano Barroso ha revelado este miércoles esta lista final en un acto presentado por los actores Greta Fernández y Jesús Vidal. De esta manera, han quedado solo tres películas seleccionadas para competir en la categoría de 'Mejor película de habla no inglesa' de las 43 evaluadas en total.
Los filmes de Almodóvar y Simó ya han podido ser presenciados por el público nacional, habiendo cosechado ambas un éxito casi unánime entre la crítica. Mientras, el de Amenábar se estrenará este próximo mes de septiembre, pudiendo pese a ello ser seleccionada, pues se evalúan los largometrajes estrenados entre el 1 de octubre de 2018 y el 30 de septiembre de 2019.
El próximo 6 de septiembre se conocerá finalmente cuál de estas tres es la seleccionada
El próximo 6 de septiembre se conocerá finalmente cuál de estas tres es la seleccionada, tal y como anunció la Academia en su cuenta de Twitter. La elegida, tratará de participar con más fortuna que su antecesora, Campeones (Javier Fesser), la cual se fue de vació de la pasada gala de los Oscar después de haber sido seleccionada por delante de Handia (Aitor Arregi y Jon Garaño) y Todos lo saben (Asghar Farhadi).
Amenábar y Almodóvar ya han saboreado el triunfo sobre la alfombra roja de Hollywood con trabajos previos. El primero, se llevó el Oscar en esta misma categoría por su película Mar Adentro en 2004, mientras que Almodóvar cuenta con dos galardones en su haber, uno en 1999 a 'Mejor película de habla no inglesa' por Todo sobre mi madre y otro en 2002 a 'Mejor guion original' por Hable con ella. En la categoría en la que concurriría la finalmente elegida, también se hicieron con el premio Luis Buñuel por El discreto encanto de la burguesía (1972), José Luis Garci por Volver a empezar (1982) y Fernando Trueba por Belle Époque.
