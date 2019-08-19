"En España ahora mismo no tiene sentido". Así de tajante zanjaba Bertín Osborne su intervención sobre su particular visión del movimiento feminista. Según el cantante y presentador, en nuestro país no sabe "qué derechos les faltan a las mujeres que no hayan conseguido hoy en día" y, de quedar alguno, "será alguna excepción" que no conoce.
"A mí me parece fantástico que haya movimientos feministas, porque tiene que haberlos", aseguraba Osborne en una entrevista de este fin de semana para El País. Sin embargo, consideraba que la actuación de sus activistas debería desplazarse a lugares como Kuwait o Irán, donde "lapidan a las mujeres todavía y les hacen ir con una especie de saco que parecen el sacamantecas".
Preguntado por la violencia machista, este apostaba como freno por un cambio y endurecimiento del código penal y, sobre todo, con trabajo de prevención. . "¿Hace falta más policía? Paguemos más policía, para eso están los impuestos. Si hace falta quitar dos ministerios, quítalos. Si hay muchos que sobran", aseguraba el cantante.
Dentro del terreno político, al preguntarle si se consideraba una persona de derechas, aseguraba que "en el siglo XXI, esto de ser de derechas o de izquierdas es una gilipollez". "Yo he votado desde Suárez, hasta Ciudadanos, pasando por Rosa Diéz", argumentaba tratando de desmentir esa etiqueta política que le otorga la opinión pública.
En lo referente a otros campos, aseguraba llevar muchos años jugando al pádel, pero nunca lo ha practicado junto a Jose María Aznar, del cual ha oído que es "bastante paquete". Además, afirmaba que le gustaría hacer uno de sus programas con Pérez-Reverte, quien le parece "un crack", o con Felipe González, por el cual asegura que votaría por primera vez en su vida al PSOE.
