Casi siete años después del intento fallido de la restauración del eccehomo de Borja (Zaragoza) por parte de la octogenaria Cecilia Giménez, la ópera cómica que nació de esta mediática historia sigue sonando en Estados Unidos.
He aquí el hombre es el título de este espectáculo musical que se estrenó en su versión en inglés en Arizona el año pasado y que continúa su trayectoria con la participación durante los días 8 y 9 de mayo en el festival operístico 'Frontiers' de Fort Worth (Texas).
Obra del libretista Andrew Flack y con la composición y dirección artística de Paul Fowler, la ópera narra en forma de ficción cómo el personaje de Cecilia tiene un sueño en el que Dios le dice que restaurare el fresco del eccehomo.
Tal y como sucedió en el verano de 2012, esta vecina de Borja se pone manos a la obra con el retoque de la obra original de Elías García Martínez.
A partir de ese momento se va desarrollando la trama basada en estos acontecimientos que despertaron un gran interés mundial y que gracias a la imagen viral del fresco hicieron popular a esta pequeña localidad de 5.000 habitantes.
En la obra musical se preguntan si esta restauración mundialmente mediatizada fue "un milagro" para un pueblo, "un desinteresado acto de fe" por parte de Cecilia o simplemente "otro meme de internet".
El director de la ópera, Andrew Flack, se ha centrado desde 2012 en la creación de esta obra que celebra "la verdadera historia de Cecilia Giménez" y su "chapuza" de restauración del fresco.
Durante el proceso de creación, Flack viajó a la localidad aragonesa para visitar a Cecilia en varias ocasiones y recibió su bendición para contar esta historia, explica la sinopsis de la ópera.
