Fallece la poeta Francisca Aguirre, Premio Nacional de las Letras de 2018

La poeta Francisca Aguirre (Alicante, 1830), Premio Nacional de las Letras 2018, ha fallecido esta tarde en su casa madrileña a los 88 años de edad, según han fuentes familiares.
Considerada "la más machadiana" de la generación de los 50, Aguirre ganó el Premio Nacional de Poesía en 2011 con su poemario Historia de una anatomía (2010) , que también obtuvo el Premio Miguel Hernández.
Además es autora de otros poemarios como Ensayo General (Premio Esquío 1995), Pavana del desasosiego (Premio María Isabel Fernández Simal 1998) o Ensayo General. Poesía completa 1966-2000, que recopila toda su obra poética hasta el 2000.
La propia Aguirre aseguraba que para ella Machado era "el primero entre los dioses literarios".
El jurado del Premio Nacional de las Letras situó su poesía "entre la desolación y la clarividencia, la lucidez y el dolor, susurrando (más que diciendo) palabras situadas entre la conciencia y la memoria".
Hija del pintor Lorenzo Aguirre, uno de los últimos ejecutados a garrote vil por el franquismo, y de formación autodidacta, Aguirre publicó su primer poemario en 1971: "Ítaca", que obtuvo el premio de poesía Leopoldo Panero.
Su marido era el también poeta y flamencólogo Félix Grande, que falleció en 2014. Su familia tiene previsto enterrarla junto a él, en el cementerio de Tomelloso (Ciudad Real).
