Kate Winslet denuncia la "discriminación y homofobia" de Hollywood que lleva a actores gays a ocultar su orientación sexual

Muchos actores gays que trabajan en Hollywood ocultan su inclinación sexual ante el temor de que esto pueda arruinar sus carreras, admitió la actriz Kate Winslet.

La estrella británica, que trabajó en películas como Titanic y Sentido y Sensibilidad, dijo a la revista cultural del dominical The Sundady Times que conoce al menos cuatro actores que no quieren revelar su sexualidad ante la posibilidad de que no sean contratados para interpretar personajes heterosexuales.

Winslet criticó lo que considera un ambiente de "discriminación y homofobia" en la industria del cine y agregó que el colectivo LGBT -lesbianas, gays, bisexuales y trans-, necesita un movimiento similar al de MeToo, que salió a la luz hace unos años en EEUU al revelarse el alcance de los acosos sexuales contra actrices.

"No puedo decir el número de actores jóvenes que conozco, algunos bien conocidos y otros que empiezan, que están aterrados de que su sexualidad sea revelada", añadió la actriz, de 45 años.

A pesar de las presiones a favor de más diversidad en los premios cinematográficos, en los que predominan actores y directores blancos, poco se debate sobre la representación de personalidades gays y bisexuales, dice el dominical.

Winslet se refirió a esta situación a raíz de su papel de la paleontóloga británica Mary Anning en el filme Ammonite, que especula sobre una relación de ésta con la geóloga Charlotte Murchison, interpretada por Saoirse Ronan.