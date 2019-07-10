Público
Millán Salcedo El humorista Millán Salcedo, ingresado en un hospital sevillano por un ataque de epilepsia

El actor, de 64 años, lleva ingresado en el Hospital Sagrado Corazón de Sevilla desde el lunes.

El humorista y actor Millán Salcedo. EFE

El humorista y actor Millán Salcedo está ingresado en el Hospital Sagrado Corazón de Sevilla tras haber sufrido un ataque de epilepsia, según han confirmado a Efe fuentes de su agencia de representación, EGV. El humorista, de 64 años, lleva ingresado en el hospital sevillano desde el lunes, han señalado a Efe fuentes del Grupo Quiron, al que pertenece este centro sanitario.

Millán Salcedo es uno de los humoristas más populares del país y alcanzó la celebridad como miembro, junto a Josema Yuste, del dúo Martes y Trece. Una de sus últimas apariciones fue en el programa de televisión Liarla Pardo, de laSexta, el pasado 16 de junio.

Nacido en Brazatortas, Ciudad Real, el 14 de abril de 1955, Salcedo pasó su niñez y parte de la adolescencia en un orfelinato tras el fallecimiento de su padre.

Se matriculó en la Escuela de Arte Dramático de Madrid, donde conoció a Yuste. Y mientras cumplía el servicio militar en Santander coincidió con Fernando Conde, al que se unió para actuar en el cuartel y en pueblos de los alrededores.

Al volver a Madrid los tres decidieron crear Martes y Trece, que se convirtió en uno de los grupos humorísticos más famosos de los ochenta y los noventa, primero como trío y luego como dúo con la salida de Conde.

