Muere en Madrid el filósofo Javier Muguerza

Discípulo de Aranguren y autor de 'La razón sin esperanza', el pensador malagueño está considerado uno de los "responsables de la modernización" de la filosofía española y en particular destaca su contribución a la Ética en España.

El filósofo Javier Muguerza.- EFE

Javier Muguerza, "responsable de la modernización" de la filosofía española, ha fallecido este miércoles 10 de abril en Madrid a los 82 años de edad, según ha confirmado la Universidad Nacional de Educación a Distancia (UNED) de la que era catedrático emérito.

"Fue seguramente el intelectual español más influyente de la segunda mitad del siglo XX, responsable de la modernización de la filosofía española. Desde la facultad de Filosofía de la UNED, de la que fue impulsor, nos unimos al duelo", ha señalado la institución.

A estas condolencias se ha sumado el ministro de Cultura y Deporte, José Guirao, quien ha destacado la figura de Muguerza como un "nombre clave en la filosofía contemporánea española y creador del Instituto de Filosofía del CSIC".

Nacido en 1936 en Coín (Málaga), fue discípulo de Aranguren y catedrático emérito de Ética en la Universidad Nacional de Educación a Distancia (UNED), tras haberlo sido con anterioridad en la de La Laguna (Tenerife) y Autónoma de Barcelona.

Además, ha sido cofundador y primer director del Instituto de Filosofía del Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC). También presidía desde su fundación el Comité Académico de la Enciclopedia Ibero-Americana de Filosofía, tal y como recoge su biografía académica.

Entre los títulos publicados, La concepción analítica de la filosofía (1974), La razón sin esperanza (1977), Desde la perplejidad. Ensayos sobre la ética, la razón y el diálogo (1990) o Ética de la incertidumbre (1998).

