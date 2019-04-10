La Federación Estatal de Lesbianas, Gais, Transexuales y Bisexuales (Felgtb) lanzó este martes su nueva campaña bajo el lema 'El Síndrome del Pero'. Una iniciativa que pretende combatir los discursos de odio contra el colectivo LGTBI facilitando herramientas de contraargumentación a todas aquellas personas que se sienten ofendidas ante la reaparición y proliferación de determinados mensajes LGTBIfóbicos.
Para todos aquellos interesados en saber si han contraído o no el síndrome, la Federación ha creado un test que permite identificar los síntomas a través de la web sindromedelpero.org. En este sentido, lanzan varios 'peros' y aportan argumentos para desmontar esas tesis. "Cuantas más personas tengamos argumentos a nuestro alcance, más sencillo será rebatir este discurso en nuestras situaciones diarias y acabar con los peros", afirman.
La Federación LGTB ha decidido definir, tirando de ironía, una "cierta tendencia como una patología que amenaza a la población española"
Según la presidenta de FELGTB, Uge Sangil, la Federación ha decidido lanzar una campaña de estas características porque “nos encontramos en un momento en el que la llegada de los discursos de odio a la esfera pública, unida a la desinformación de gran parte de la población acerca de la realidad de las personas LGTBI, está reabriendo debates históricamente superados sobre los derechos del colectivo”.
Entre las potenciales personas que pueden contraer este síndrome destacan aquellas que están a favor de que los gays se casen "pero que no lo llamen matrimonio", o quienes defienden de que se den besos "pero que lo hagan en su casa". Para combatirlo, la FELGTB propone "Argumentine", un "medicamento" de seis píldoras con las que dar respuesta "a todas las personas que 'se encienden' cuando alguien adopta el discurso de odio en las conversaciones coloquiales", pero que carecen de información suficiente para saber cómo contestar estas "ideologías intransigentes", aseguran.
