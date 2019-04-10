La candidata del PP a la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, se ha comprometido a considerar al niño "concebido no nacido" como un miembro más de la unidad familiar, de manera que se tenga en cuenta a la hora de solicitar plaza escolar o tramitar el título de familia numerosa.
La conservadora ha asegurado que lo hace para que las familias puedan recibir ayudas y ventajas fiscales, aunque "no tiene claro y sopesará" qué ocurrirá si el bebé finalmente no nace.
“No lo hemos estudiado, no lo he pensado, creo que no, a la hora de expedir el título, lo sopesaré”, ha sido la respuesta de la candidata en un desayuno organizado por Europa Press.
(Habrá ampliación)
