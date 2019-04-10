Público
Elecciones 2019 Díaz Ayuso promete que un hijo "concebido no nacido será tenido en cuenta como un miembro de la familia"

La candidata del PP justifica la medida para que las familias puedan recibir ayudas y ventajas fiscales, aunque "no tiene claro y sopesará" qué ocurrirá si el bebé finalmente no nace.

La candidata del PP a la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, durante su intervención en un desayuno informativo. E.P.

La candidata del PP a la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, se ha comprometido a considerar al niño "concebido no nacido" como un miembro más de la unidad familiar, de manera que se tenga en cuenta a la hora de solicitar plaza escolar o tramitar el título de familia numerosa.

La conservadora ha asegurado que lo hace para que las familias puedan recibir ayudas y ventajas fiscales, aunque "no tiene claro y sopesará" qué ocurrirá si el bebé finalmente no nace.

“No lo hemos estudiado, no lo he pensado, creo que no, a la hora de expedir el título, lo sopesaré”, ha sido la respuesta de la candidata en un desayuno organizado por Europa Press.

(Habrá ampliación)

