Joan Manuel Serrat ha cancelado seis conciertos de su gira "Mediterráneo Da Capo" a causa de una laringitis aguda, por lo que se verá obligado a hacer un "reposo vocal profesional estricto" durante las próximas dos semanas.
Según un comunicado publicado en la página web oficial del músico, los conciertos cancelados son los programados en Sitges el 31 de julio, en Torrevieja el 2 de agosto, en Tarragona el 4 de agosto, en Porta Ferrada el 6 de agosto, en el Starlite Festival de Marbella el 8 de agosto y en Jerez el 10 de agosto.
Para todos los conciertos afectados se abrirá, en los próximos días, el plazo de devolución del importe de las entradas adquiridas, según se informa en la página web.
El médico consultor del Gran Teatro del Liceo, Pedro Clarós, ha diagnosticado esta mañana a Serrat una disfonía por laringitis aguda, por lo que le ha prescrito un reposo vocal absoluto durante las próximas dos semanas, tras lo cual volverá a ser evaluado clínicamente.
Según estas fuentes, se espera que el músico retome la gira "Mediterráneo Da Capo" el próximo 8 de septiembre en Palma de Mallorca y, a partir de ahí, continuará con el calendario de conciertos previstos para septiembre.
Comentarios
