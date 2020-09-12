Estás leyendo: 'Nomadland', con Frances McDormand, gana el León de Oro de Venecia

Público
Público

Festival de cine de Venecia 'Nomadland', con Frances McDormand, gana el León de Oro de Venecia

La película Chloé Zhao cumple las previsiones y se alza con el León de Oro de la 77ª edición del Festival.

Frances McDormand en la película 'Nomadland'.- EFE
Frances McDormand en la película 'Nomadland'.- EFE

venecia

efe

La película Nomadland, de la directora Chloé Zhao y protagonizada por Frances McDormand, cumplió las previsiones y ganó hoy el León de Oro de la 77ª edición del Festival de cine de Venecia.

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público