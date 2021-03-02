madrid
El Gobierno central ha negado a la Xunta el permiso para utilizar el Pazo de Meirás para la entrega el ocho de marzo de las Medallas Pardo Bazán, galardón del Ejecutivo autonómica a las entidades y personas que trabajan por la igualdad.
Según han trasladado a Europa Press fuentes del Ejecutivo autonómico, el Gobierno central ha rechazado la petición debido a las obras de acondicionamiento que se están acometiendo tanto en el interior como en el exterior del recinto.
El Pazo de Meirás fue diseñado por Pardo Bazán tras heredar la finca de la granja de Meirás, en 1818 de manos de su abuelo. El Gobierno gallego había solicitado al Estado celebrar este acto en los jardines de Meirás por su simbolismo y vinculación con la escritora que da nombre a los galardones.
Estas medallas, creadas en el año 2019, reconocerán este año el trabajo a favor de la igualdad de la Federación Provincial de Mulleres Rurais de Ourense (Femuro) y de la Asociación Rede Mulleres Vecinais contra os Malos Tratos de Vigo. Además, también recaerá este premio, a título póstumo, en la expresidenta de la Casa Galicia Japón, Megumi Shiozawa, fallecida el pasado mes de marzo.
