Premio Mediterráneo de Literatura Tres escritores boicotean un premio en Perpiñán, feudo de la extrema derecha francesa

En un comunicado conjunto, los escritores Mahi Binebine, Giosuè Calaciura y Souad Labbize aseguraron que con la declinación pretenden "despertar las conciencias frente a ideologías de rechazo o de repliegue" y mantenerse fieles a su "ética, principios y valores". 

El escritor marroquí Mahi Binebine. EFE
parís

efe

El escritor marroquí Mahi Binebine, el italiano Giosuè Calaciura y la argelina Souad Labbize anunciaron su boicot al Premio Mediterráneo de Literatura entregado en Perpiñán, como protesta por el giro político de esta ciudad del sureste de Francia, recién conquistada por la extrema derecha.

"La situación política actual de Perpiñán, las turbulencias que atraviesa el Centro Mediterráneo de Literatura, organizadora del premio apadrinado por la ciudad, nos lleva a declinar la invitación de asistir a la ceremonia de entrega del premio prevista para el 3 de octubre próximo", indicaron los tres literatos en un comunicado.

Binebine, que escribe en francés, había sido galardonado con el Premio Mediterráneo, Calaciura con el extranjero y Labbize en el apartado de poesía.

Los literatos aseguraron que no quieren que ese premio sea aprovechado o instrumentalizado con fines ideológicos o políticos.

Perpiñán eligió el pasado 28 de junio al ultraderechista Louis Aliot como alcalde, lo que supuso la mayor conquista municipal de su partido en cuarto siglo.

Los tres escritores afirmaron que con este boicot persiguen "despertar las conciencias frente a ideologías de rechazo o de repliegue" y mantenerse fieles a su "ética, principios y valores".

"En estos momentos de incertidumbre, más que nunca, la hospitalidad, la convivencia y la benevolencia no tienen precio. O, mejor sí, el del compromiso y la solidaridad", señalaron. 

