La RAE le cambia el género al covid-19: será femenino

Actualizado:
Hasta la fecha nadie había oficializado nada. El artículo que se le adjudicó popularmente al COVID-19 era masculino. Desde que comenzara la emergencia, los usuarios, la prensa, los políticos e incluso los expertos echaron mano de un modo, si se quiere, natural al artículo masculino, era el covid-19 y no la covid-19. Quizá por que se entendió que el término hacía referencia a el virus.
Pues bien, esto ha cambiado. La RAE ha hablado y ha dictaminado. "Si se sobrentiende el sustantivo tácito enfermedad, lo más adecuado sería el uso en femenino: la COVID-19". Como lo oyen, de ahora en adelante −RAE mediante−, tendrá que utilizar el género femenino para referirse al virus que nos ocupa.
Queda por ver de qué modo se justificará el sarampión, el zika o el ébola. Enfermedades víricas cuyo género masculino hace referencia, por una cuestión de metonimia, al nombre del virus que las causa y no a la enfermedad del sarampión, del zika o del ébola. La RAE, pese a que asume que en este caso "es más frecuente su uso como masculino (el COVID-19) por influencia del género de coronavirus", insta a los usuarios a que utilicen el femenino al entender que es "lo más adecuado".
