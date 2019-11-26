La revista Time ha nombrado la película "Dolor y gloria" de Pedro Almodóvar como el mejor filme de 2019, que califica como la obra más "resplandeciente y conmovedora" del cineasta español.
La publicación situó Dolor y gloria, inspirada en la vida del propio Almodóvar, por delante de éxitos de este año como Érase una vez Hollywood, de Quentin Tarantino, en tercera posición, o The Irishman, de Martin Scorsese, que quedó en segunda.
Además, califica el trabajo de Antonio Banderas, el actor protagonista, como "la interpretación de su vida", y describe a Penélope Cruz, la madre del personaje central, como "radiante".
"Dolor y gloria puede ser la película más resplandeciente y conmovedora de Almodóvar, un panorama de vibrantes colores y emociones aun más intensas", aseveró la revista Time.
Las 10 mejores películas de 2019 según 'Time'
A las puertas del podio, el prestigioso medio sitúa a Historias de un matrimonio, protagonizada por Scarlett Johansson y Adam Driver y dirigida por Noah Baumbach, y en quinta posición a la adaptación de Greta Gerwig de Little Women (Mujercitas), en la que la irlandesa Saoirse Ronan interpreta el rol central.
Además, la coreana Parasite, de Bong Joon Ho, que suena como una de las favoritas a llevarse el Oscar a mejor película extranjera, ocupa el sexto lugar, y Puñales por la espalda, de Rian Johnson y protagonizada por la cubano-española Ana de Armas, aparece en séptimo lugar.
Yo soy Dolomite, dirigida por Craig Brewer y protagonizada por Eddie Murphy, que cuenta la particular historia de una película de escasísimo presupuesto que llegó a ser todo un éxito, es la octava mejor película, y Un amigo extraordinario, de Marielle Heller, es la novena.
Cierra la lista Estafadoras de Wall Street, la última película que ha protagonizado Jennifer López, centrada en la historia de dos bailarinas de estriptís que consiguen timar a trabajadores de Wall Street contada por la cineasta, guionista y actriz Lorene Scafaria.
