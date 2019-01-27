Público
Roban en París una obra de Banksy que homenajeaba a las víctimas de Bataclan

La obra representa a un personaje cabizbajo y de aspecto triste y estaba pintada sobre una salida de emergencia por la que numerosas personas escaparon del ataque terrorista del 13-N.

Una obra atribuida a Banksy que homenajeaba a las víctimas de los atentados ocurridos en la sala de espectáculos Bataclan. EFE/Julien de Rosa

Una obra atribuida al artista urbano Banksy que homenajeaba a las víctimas de los atentados ocurridos el 15 de noviembre de 2015 en París en los que murieron 130 personas ha sido robada, según denunció la sala de espectáculos Bataclan, uno de los lugares de aquella tragedia y en una de cuyas salidas de emergencia había sido colocada.

La obra, que no está firmada, representa a un personaje cabizbajo y de aspecto triste y estaba pintada sobre una salida de emergencia por la que numerosas personas escaparon del ataque que llevaron a cabo terroristas del grupo yihadista Estado Islámico (EI), que irrumpieron en la sala y tirotearon indiscriminadamente al público.

Bataclan expresó en Twitter su "profunda indignación" por lo sucedido y subrayó que la obra pertenecía "a todos": vecinos, parisinos y ciudadanos del mundo.

"La propia esencia del arte urbano es dar vida a una obra de arte en un entorno particular y estamos convencidos de que esa obra solo tenía sentido en ese lugar. Esa es la razón por la que habíamos deseado dejarla libre, en la calle, accesible a todos", añadió el local.

