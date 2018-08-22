Público
Público

Robbie Retos Muere el actor Stefán Karl Stefánsson, el villano de 'Lazy Town'

El intérprete del personaje Robbie Retos falleció este martes a los 43 años tras un "agresivo cáncer biliar" que le fue diagnosticado en 2016. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Robbie Retos, el villano de la serie infantil 'Lazy Town', interpretado por el actor Stefán Karl Stefánsson. / YouTube

Robbie Retos, el villano de la serie infantil 'Lazy Town', interpretado por el actor Stefán Karl Stefánsson. / YouTube

El actor Stefán Karl Stefánsson, conocido por interpretar a Robbie Retos, personaje antagonista en la serie infantil 'Lazy Town', falleció este martes a los 43 años, según ha publicado su esposa, la también actriz Steinunn Olina Thorsteinsdottir, en su perfil de FacebookLlevaba dos años luchando contra un "agresivo cáncer biliar". 

"Por deseo de Stefan no habrá funeral. Sus restos se dispersarán en secreto en un océano distante", comparte su mujer, que además ha agradecido el apoyo que ha recibido en los últimos años. Fue diagnosticado en 2016 y sus compañeros de reparto abrieron una página para recaudar fondos para ayudarle en su tratamiento. Llegaron a recaudar 170.000 dólares.

El actor interpretó al villano Robbie Retos entre 2004 y 2014 en la serie televisiva islandesa 'Lazy Town', que se emitía en España a través del canal público Clan. La historia narraba las aventuras de una niña de ocho años, Stephanie, y un superhéroe, Spartacus, que trataban de convencer a los vecinos de una ciudad para que siguieran una forma de vida saludable e hicieran ejercicio. Robbie intentaba siempre sabotearles.

El pasado año, varias páginas webs de poca credibilidad informaban sobre la muerte de Stefán Karl Stefánsson. Pero la información era totalmente falsa, el actor seguía enfermo pero su vida no corría peligro. Ahora sí, las redes sociales lamentan su pérdida. 

Etiquetas