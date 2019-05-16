El Juzgado de lo Mercantil número 12 de Madrid ha desestimado la demanda del cubano Liván Castellano Valdés contra los cantantes colombianos Shakira y Carlos Vives a quienes acusaba de plagiarles la canción La bicicleta, determinado que "no existe plagio" alguno ya que la melodía, el ritmo y la armonía son "diferentes".
Así consta en una sentencia, a la que ha tenido acceso Europa Press, en el que el instructor acuerda desestimar la demanda de Livan Rafael Castellanos y Maryla Dianik Romeu contra varias personas.
En el juicio celebrado en marzo, Shakira defendió la "completa originalidad" de su conocido tema
En el juicio, que se celebró en marzo, Shakira defendió la "completa originalidad" de su conocido tema, afirmando que antes de cantarla no sabía nada del cubano Livam Castellano.
Este compositor acusa a la artista de plagiar Yo te quiero tanto, una canción de la que manifestó "no tiene nada que ver ni en melodía ni en música ni en temática con la archiconocida La bicicleta".
Sharika relató que Carlos le mandó la demo de la canción y ella aportó y extendió la letra y la melodía que va sobre la parte del acordeón de La bicicleta, que ella convirtió en otro estribillo.
El juez sostiene que la frase supuestamente plagiada "Te quiero tanto" es "una expresión común, utilizada en todo tipo de canciones y textos". Además, agrega que no cree que ella suponga "una originalidad".
El juzgado se refiere a la declaración de Shakira como "coherente" y "detallada", quien relató cómo accedió a la letra después de que Vives le remitiera la canción.
