madrid
El actor, humorista, director, productor y guionista Carl Reiner, conocido por haber sido el creador de la mítica sitcom de los años 60 El show de Dick Van Dyke, ha fallecido a los 98 años de edad por causas naturales. A lo largo de sus más siete décadas de carrera, dirigió varias películas de éxito y series de televisión.
Reiner murió durante la noche del lunes 29 de junio en su casa en Beverly Hills, según confirmó Judy Nagy, su asistente, a la revista Variety. La noticia fue compartida posteriormente por su hijo, el cineasta y activista Rob Reiner, en redes sociales. "Esta pasada noche, mi padre ha muerto. Escribo esto con todo el dolor de mi corazón. Era la luz que me guiaba", escribía.
Carl Reiner ganó nueve Premios Emmy, cinco por la celebérrima 'El show de Dick Van Dyke'. Entre sus éxitos cinematográficos destacaron Oh, God! (1977), protagonizada por John Denver y George Burns; Un loco anda suelto (1979), con Steve Martin, y Dos veces yo (1984), en la que repetía cartel con Martin y que protagonizaba también Lily Tomlin.
Reiner tuvo una constante carrera profesional hasta 2019, cuando puso su voz a Carl, el rinoceronte, en Toy Story 4, repitiendo su papel en un capítulo de la serie de animación Forky hace una pregunta para Disney+. Considerado uno de los grandes referentes de la comedia en Estados Unidos, era muy alabado por su versatilidad en la labor de guionista y actor; además de ser muy activo en redes sociales.
Entre sus otros trabajos destacados está su aparición en la saga Ocean's Eleven y en series como Vivir con Bonnie, El show de Bernie Mac, Dos hombres y medio o Póquer de reinas. Destacó también como actor de doblaje en series como Padre de familia, American Dad o Jake y los piratas de Nunca Jamás, entre otros.
