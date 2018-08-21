The Eagles supera a Michael Jackson y vuelve al trono de álbum más vendido en EEUU

El álbum recopilatorio 'Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975' de la banda estadounidense The Eagles ha superado a 'Thriller' del malogrado Michael Jackson como el álbum más vendido de todos los tiempos en Estados Unidos, informó este martes la revista especializada Rolling Stone.
El mítico álbum ha recuperado esa posición privilegiada casi una década después de la muerte del 'rey del pop', al alcanzar las 38 millones de copias vendidas, por encima de los 33 millones que registra el mítico álbum de Michael Jackson.
"Agradecemos a nuestras familias, a nuestra gerencia, a nuestro equipo, a la gente de la radio y, sobre todo, a los fieles seguidores que nos han acompañado durante los altibajos de 46 años de carrera", señaló en un comunicado uno de los fundadores y cantantes de la banda Don Henley.
La Asociación de la Industria de la Grabación de Estados Unidos (RIAA, por sus siglas en inglés) recalculó el total de ventas de estos álbumes y tuvo en cuenta también las transmisiones en línea y las descargas digitales.
Según el nuevo cálculo, 1.500 escuchas de un álbum por internet equivalen a una venta y la descarga de diez canciones se contabilizan del mismo modo.
Además, otro de los álbumes de la banda de Los Ángeles, 'Hotel California', alcanzó la tercera posición de esa lista tras superar los 26 millones de ventas.
'Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975' ya ocupó la primera plaza de 'más vendido de la historia' durante unos diez años hasta 2009, cuando el fallecimiento de Jackson disparó el interés y las ventas de 'Thriller' lo colocó en lo más alto de esa clasificación.
