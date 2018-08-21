Los cuatro gigantes tecnológicos —Apple, Google, Facebook y Amazon— pagaron menos dinero al fisco por el impuesto de beneficio que la empresa con menor capitalización del IBEX 35, según el diario Vozpópuli.
Entre las cuatro empresas aportaron al fisco español 21,9 millones de euros, tal y como recogen sus cuentas en el Registro Mercantil, bien 2016 o 2017. Frente a ellas, la compañía de alimentación Día, que es la entidad más pequeña la bolsa española, pagó 8,47 millones más que Apple, Google, Facebook y Amazon juntas. En total, Día abonó 30,37 millones de euros a la Agencia Tributaria en concepto de impuesto sobre beneficio.
La aportación a la Agencia Tributaria de las cuatro entidades tampoco supera a la segunda empresa con menor capitalización en el Ibex, Técnicas Reunidas, cuya contribución asciende a los 34 millones de euros.
En 2017 Apple pagó 13,3 millones, mientras que Facebook, en ese mismo año, solo aportó 182.775 euros. Por su parte, Google abonó en 2016 un total de 6,4 millones y Amazon con 1,64 millones de euros en ese mismo ejercicio.
En cuanto a las ganancias obtenidas en el pasado ejercicio, Apple alcanzó los 2.443 millones de euros; Facebook obtuvo unos beneficios de 13.987; 8.252 millones Alphabet -matriz de Google-; y Amazon cifró sus ganancias en 2.633 millones de euros.
