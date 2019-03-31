Damián Quintero logró este sábado su sexto título y Sandra Sánchez alcanzó el quinto tras imponerse en sus respectivas finales de kata individual de los Campeonatos de Europa de kárate, que se disputan en Guadalajara.
Damián Quintero y Sandra Sánchez refrendaron su total hegemonía continental al proclamarse de nuevo campeones de kata, éxitos que seque suman al oro logrado antes por Laura Palacio en kumite +68 kilos.
Damián Quintero se ciñó su sexta corona continental tras superar en la final al turco Ali Soguoglu, un gran conocido del español, ya que acabó tercero en los pasados Mundiales, disputados en Madrid, y fue segundo en la final de los Europeos de 2018, donde el malagueño se hizo con el triunfo.
Además se vieron las caras en el Europeo de 2017, donde el español se hizo también con el triunfo. Para Quintero es su décima medalla de oro en un Europeo, entre individual y equipo, y la sexta en individual.
Los bronces los compartieron el italiano Mattia Busato y el azerbaiyano Roman Haydarov. Para convertirse en pentacampeona de Europa la talaverana Sandra Sánchez, vigente campeona del mundo, derrotó en la final individual femenina a la italiana Viviana Bottaro.
El tercer peldaño del podio lo compartieron la francesa Alexandra Feracci y la turca Dilara Eltemur. Laura Palacio, que se proclamó campeona en la categoría de +68k de kumite al vencer a la griega Eleni Chatziliadou, inauguró por la mañana el medallero español en Guadalajara.
La madrileña, bronce continental en 2018, superó por 2-1 con un definitivo waza-ari a la karateka helena, campeona del mundo y ahora de nuevo subcampeona de Europa, para completar un concurso sobresaliente, tras haberse impuesto en semifinales a la finlandesa Titta Keinanen, por 2-0.
Las alegrías vienen también del para-kárate, que sumó tres metales más, uno de cada color, a la delegación española. Carlos Huertas se hizo con el oro, Antonio Gutiérrez con la plata y Esther de León con el bronce.
