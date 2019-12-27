Público
Caso Zozulia Multa de 18.000 euros al Rayo por los gritos de "Zozulia eres un nazi" en un partido

El Comité de Competición de la Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF) establece en su resolución que la segunda parte del partido Rayo Vallecano-Albacete se juegue a puerta cerrada.

El futbolista Roman Zozulia durante el partido contra el Rayo Vallecano.

Multa al Rayo Vallecano de 18.000 euros y la clausura parcial de su estadio durante dos partidos por los gritos de "Zozulia eres un nazi" durante un partido contra el Albacete, que fue suspendido.

El Comité de Competición de la Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF) establece en su resolución que la segunda parte del partido de Segunda división Rayo Vallecano-Albacete se juegue a puerta cerrada. Para determinar la fecha, Competición solicitará informe previo a la Liga para que manifieste lo que considere oportuno en el plazo de tres días y otorga también el mismo plazo a los dos clubes para que propongan un día para la celebración del mismo.

La clausura parcial de su estadio durante dos partidos afectará al sector y grada donde se produjeron los hechos, por infracciones graves previstas en el Código Disciplinario.

El encuentro Rayo Vallecano-Albacete, correspondiente a la vigésima jornada de Liga en Segunda división, fue suspendido por el árbitro del colegio cántabro José Antonio López Toca, de acuerdo con ambos clubes, tras el descanso, después de detener el juego en dos ocasiones. Fue la primera vez que se suspendió un partido de la Liga por unos cánticos a un jugador. 

