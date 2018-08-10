Público
Cristiano Ronaldo Hacienda devuelve dos millones de euros a Cristiano Ronaldo

La devolución deriva del pago de IVA por la cesión de sus derechos de imagen, que Hacienda considera que el delantero realizó el pago sin tener obligación legal de hacerlo.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebra uno de sus goles al Borussia Dortmund. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

La Agencia Tributaria acaba de reintegrar algo más de dos millones de euros al exdelantero del Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo, según adelanta El Mundo.  La devolución deriva del pago de IVA por la cesión de sus derechos de imagen al empresario Peter Lim. Hacienda considera que el delantero realizó la entrega sin tener obligación legal de hacerlo.

De esta forma, la multa que el fisco español impuso al jugador de 18,8 millones de euros se queda en unos 16,7 millones de euros. De esta cantidad ya ha desembolsado 13,4 millones de euros y se disponía a pagar la cuantía restante en la próxima semana, según informa el diario. 

Según Hacienda, Cristiano Ronaldo cedió la explotación de sus derechos de imagen en España a dos sociedades radicadas en las Islas Vírgenes Británicas (Arnel Services, S.A y Adifore Finance, LTD), del empresario Peter Lim, propietario del Valencia para potenciar su imagen en Asia.

El fisco español, tras examinar la operación considera que la misma  "no está sujeta al IVA por tratarse de prestaciones de servicios localizadas fuera del territorio de aplicación del impuesto".

todo está pendiente de la conformidad de la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid, donde Cristiano Ronaldo reconocerá su culpa por cuatro delitos fiscales y admitirá una pena de dos años de prisión que no deberá cumplir.

Etiquetas