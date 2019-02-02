Público
Detenidos once aficionados del Getafe por alteración del orden público

Durante la trifulca se han roto espejos de coches y producido daños en vehículos estacionados en la zona. Además, un policía local ha resultado herido.

Imagen de archivo de la Policía Nacional. / Policía Nacional

La Policía Nacional ha detenido en la mañana de este sábado a once aficionados del Getafe por alteración del orden público, en las inmediaciones del estadio Ciutat de València, donde el equipo madrileño juegaba a partir de las 13:00 horas un partido de Liga ante el Levante UD.

Según ha explicado la Policía Nacional, en un bar próximo al estadio donde se encontraban seguidores del Levante ha llegado una furgoneta con aficionados del Getafe que se han liado "a palos y golpes" contra ellos.

Las mismas fuentes han indicado que durante la trifulca se han roto espejos de coches y producido daños en vehículos estacionados en la zona y que, además, un policía local ha resultado herido, aunque no de gravedad.

Ante esta situación la Policía Nacional ha detenido a once aficionados del Getafe por alteración del orden publico.

