Público
Público

La final de la Copa Libertadores se jugará en el Santiago Bernabéu

La Conmebol confirma que el partido se disputará el 9 de diciembre a partir de las 20.30 horas.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de archivo del interior del estadio Santiago Bernabéu. - EUROPA PRESS

Imagen de archivo del interior del estadio Santiago Bernabéu. - EUROPA PRESS

El partido de vuelta entre River Plate y Boca Juniors de la final de la Copa Libertadores 2018 se jugará en el estadio Santiago Bernabéu el 9 de diciembre. El encuentra se celebrará a partir de las de las 20.30 (hora local) ─16:30 en Buenos Aires─, según ha confirmado este jueves el presidente de la Confederación Sudamericana de Fútbol (Conmebol), Alejando Domínguez.

El campo del Real Madrid se convertirá en el único estadio del mundo en acoger las finales de Mundial, Eurocopa, Copa de Europa y Libertadores.

Etiquetas