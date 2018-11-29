Público
Copa Libertadores El Gobierno da el visto bueno a que el Bernabéu acoja la final de la Libertadores

El partido aplazado se celebraría el 9 de diciembre. El Ejecutivo está evaluando el dispositivo de seguridad necesario.

Un avión pasa sobre la pantalla del estadio Monumental hoy antes del partido que se debía haber jugado en Buenos Aires el pasado 24 de noviembre. - EFE

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha dado este jueves el visto bueno a que España acoja la final de la Copa Libertadores, entre el River Plate y el Boca Juniors, y ya se está evaluando el dispositivo de seguridad necesario. El partido se celebraría en el Santiago Bernabéu el 9 de diciembre.

Fuentes de Moncloa han indicado que el jefe del Ejecutivo, que se encuentra en Argentina para asistir a la reunión del G-20, ha confirmado la disposición de España para celebrar el partido entre River Plate y Boca Juniors, después de que la Confederación Sudamericana de Fútbol (Conmebol) haya comunicado oficialmente a la Delegación del Gobierno en Madrid que quiere que se celebre en el estadio del Real Madrid.

La propuesta se ha formalizado durante una reunión celebrada esta tarde en la sede de la delegación del Gobierno en Madrid con responsables de las fuerzas de seguridad, representantes del Real Madrid y miembros de la FIFA y de la Conmebol.

El partido de vuelta de la final de la Copa Libertadores entre River Plate y Boca Juniors se suspendió tras unos graves incidentes en Buenos Aires y se aplazó a los días 8 o 9 de diciembre en un terreno neutral fuera de Argentina.

