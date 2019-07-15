Público
Jorge España Jorge España, el primer atleta sordociego en finalizar un triatlón

El zaragozano estuvo acompañado por su guía Mapi Martínez, y por el presidente de la Federación Aragonesa de Triatlón, Jesús Sánchez.

Jorge España es el primer atleta sordociego del mundo en completar un triatlón. Imagen de un vídeo de Aragón TV

Jorge España es el primer atleta sordociego del mundo en completar un triatlón. El deportista, de 33 años, participó en el IV Triatlón de Zaragoza. El recorrido contó con nadar 750 metros en el Ebro, pedalear 21 kilómetros y correr cinco kilómetros.

El zaragozano estuvo acompañado por su guía Mapi Martínez, y por el presidente de la Federación Aragonesa de Triatlón, Jesús Sánchez.

Jorge se comunica a través de una versión de lengua de signos táctil. Tras la carrera, su guía aseguró a Aragón TV: "Hemos demostrado que sí se puede. Que los sordociegos pueden si confiamos en ellos porque ellos confían plenamente en nosotros". Con esta carrera, Jorge ha hecho historia en el deporte.

