Estás leyendo: La nadadora Teresa Perales, en observación por estrés en la Policlínica de la Villa olímpica

Público
Público

Juegos Paralímpicos de Tokio La nadadora Teresa Perales, en observación por estrés en la Policlínica de la Villa olímpica

Teresa Perales compitió en cuatro pruebas en estos Juegos Paralímpicos de Tokio, en los que logró una medalla en 50 metros espalda y tres diplomas.

30/08/2021Teresa Perales, medalla de plata en los 50m espalda
Teresa Perales, medalla de plata en los 50m espalda. Paulino Oribe / EFE/ Cpe

tokio

La nadadora aragonesa Teresa Perales sufrió en la madrugada del domingo una "situación de estrés y ansiedad" por la que ha tenido que ser tratada y se encuentra en observación en la Policlínica de la Villa de Tokio, según informó el Comité Paralímpico Español.

Perales está siendo tratada por los servicios médicos del equipo paralímpico español y de la Villa y, si su evolución sigue siendo buena, está previsto que viaje mañana, lunes, de regreso a España con el resto de la delegación.

Teresa Perales compitió en cuatro pruebas en estos Juegos Paralímpicos de Tokio, en los que logró una medalla en 50 metros espalda y tres diplomas.

Etiquetas

selección público