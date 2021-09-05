tokio
La nadadora aragonesa Teresa Perales sufrió en la madrugada del domingo una "situación de estrés y ansiedad" por la que ha tenido que ser tratada y se encuentra en observación en la Policlínica de la Villa de Tokio, según informó el Comité Paralímpico Español.
Perales está siendo tratada por los servicios médicos del equipo paralímpico español y de la Villa y, si su evolución sigue siendo buena, está previsto que viaje mañana, lunes, de regreso a España con el resto de la delegación.
Teresa Perales compitió en cuatro pruebas en estos Juegos Paralímpicos de Tokio, en los que logró una medalla en 50 metros espalda y tres diplomas.
