Una niña escribe a Panini para pedir un álbum de cromos de fútbol femenino

Si ya llenan estadios de fútbol, ¿por qué las jugadoras de fútbol españolas todavía no cuentan con su propio álbum de cromos? Esa es la pregunta que se ha hecho Nuria Cebrián, una niña de 8 años y aficionada al Levante UD, que se ha puesto manos a la obra y ha enviado una carta de su puño y letra a Panini.
En la misiva se confiesa aficionada a las colecciones de cromos de fútbol, por lo que "me gustaría que sacaráis un álbum de la liga de fútbol de chicas", escribe. "También hay equipos muy buenos, por ejemplo el Levante, que es mi equipo, y el Valencia", prosigue. Y no le falta razón, ya que el conjunto granota es actualmente el tercer clasificado de la Liga Iberdrola, solo superado en la clasificación por el Atlético de Madrid y el FC Barcelona, flamante semifinalista de la Champions femenina.
La petición Nuria Cebrián ha corrido como la pólvora por las redes sociales. "He pensado que si sacáis un álbum de fútbol femenino habrá más niñas como yo que se animarán a coleccionar los cromos y así las chicas futbolistas se harán tan famosas como los chicos", continua su carta con esta recomendación para despedirse con un "¡Las chicas al poder!".
Esperemos que su petición sea atendida por la empresa de colecciones y el próximo verano en los quioscos de España podamos adquirir también el álbum de la liga de fútbol femenina. Sería otro paso en el arduo transitar hacia la igualdad efectiva en el fútbol en particular y en el deporte en general.
